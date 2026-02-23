Qatar Embassy In Mexico Urges Citizens To 'Exercise Utmost Caution And Alertness'
Mexico City, Mexico: The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Mexico City, due to the current security situation in some Mexican states, issued an important announcement urging citizens in those areas to exercise the utmost caution and alertness, stay away from gatherings, and follow the instructions issued by the local Mexican authorities.
The Embassy also provided contact details for citizens to reach out to urgently in case of emergency:
Embassy Emergency: +525543507600
Email: [email protected]
