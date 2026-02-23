Mugabe's Son Appears In South African Court On Attempted Murder Charge

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The youngest son of Zimbabwe's former leader Robert Mugabe appeared in a ‌South African court Monday, ​charged with ‌attempted murder after a gardener ‌was ⁠shot ‌and wounded last ‌week at the Johannesburg mansion where ⁠Mugabe's son had been staying.

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe was not asked to enter a plea. The case against him and a second suspect was postponed ​until March 3 to allow for further investigations.

Bellarmine Mugabe, believed to be ‌in his late ⁠20s, will remain ​in custody until his ​next court appearance, the court heard.

Both men also face a charge of defeating the ends of justice, as police have yet to recover the gun allegedly used in the shooting.

A lawyer for Bellarmine Mugabe, ‌Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, declined to ‌comment on ⁠his client's position on the ⁠charges, saying ⁠he would respond to Reuters later.

The gardener remains in hospital following the shooting on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

Robert Mugabe ruled ​Zimbabwe for 37 years after independence from Britain in 1980. He was ousted in a military coup in 2017 and died in 2019 at a hospital in Singapore, aged 95.

