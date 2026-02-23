Mugabe's Son Appears In South African Court On Attempted Murder Charge
Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe was not asked to enter a plea. The case against him and a second suspect was postponed until March 3 to allow for further investigations.
Bellarmine Mugabe, believed to be in his late 20s, will remain in custody until his next court appearance, the court heard.
Both men also face a charge of defeating the ends of justice, as police have yet to recover the gun allegedly used in the shooting.
A lawyer for Bellarmine Mugabe, Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, declined to comment on his client's position on the charges, saying he would respond to Reuters later.
The gardener remains in hospital following the shooting on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.
Robert Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years after independence from Britain in 1980. He was ousted in a military coup in 2017 and died in 2019 at a hospital in Singapore, aged 95.Robert Mugabe South African court attempted murder
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment