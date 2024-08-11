Dozens get murdered in Israeli airstrike on educational institute

(MENAFN) In a devastating incident on Saturday morning, an Israeli targeted a school in Gaza City that had been repurposed as a shelter, resulting in a significant loss of life and numerous injuries. The airstrike hit the Tabeen school, located in the central part of the city, and has been confirmed by both Gaza officials and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).



Reports on the casualties vary widely. According to Al Jazeera, which cited Gaza’s office, over 100 people were killed and many more in the attack, with some bodies still not recovered. In contrast, the Associated Press, referencing information from the Gaza Health Ministry's emergency services, reported 60 fatalities and 47 injuries. The AP described the strike as "one of the deadliest" during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has lasted ten months.



Gaza’s government media office condemned the attack, alleging that IDF warplanes bombed the school while displaced individuals were performing their dawn prayers. The office accused both the Israeli government and the American administration of being complicit in what they termed a "massacre" and characterized it as part of a broader "genocide and ethnic cleansing" campaign against Palestinians.



Reports from Palestinian journalists indicate that the school was struck by at least three bombs, causing significant damage and resulting in a fire that has since been difficult to control. Emergency workers have been hampered in their efforts to extinguish the blaze and rescue those trapped inside due to a reported cut in the water supply by Israeli forces.



This latest airstrike adds to the escalating toll of violence in the region, intensifying the ongoing humanitarian crisis and further complicating the conflict between Israel and Palestinian armed groups.

