Canadian authorities search for elderly man swept away by heavy rains in Quebec

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Canadian authorities were actively searching for an elderly man who was swept away by heavy rains in Quebec province. The search was prompted after the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby caused severe flooding, affecting roads and leading to widespread power outages. The man, believed to be in his 80s, was carried into the Batiscan River north of Montreal around 11:30 PM on Friday. To aid in the search, provincial police have deployed aircraft and drones.



Earlier in the week, Tropical Storm Debby had caused significant damage in southeastern parts of the United States, resulting in at least six fatalities. The storm's impact extended into eastern Canada, where it unleashed record rainfall of 154 millimeters (6 inches) on Montreal. This intense downpour led to the evacuation of hundreds of residents across various parts of Quebec.



In response to the severe weather, three communities, including Chelsea near Ottawa, have declared local states of emergency, according to Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel. Nearly 100 roads have been damaged or washed out due to the flooding. The power situation also remains critical, with almost 70,000 homes and businesses still without electricity by Saturday afternoon, down from a peak of 550,000 during the height of the storm.

