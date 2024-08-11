Mexico reacts to Ukraine’s demand to detain Putin

(MENAFN) Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has declined Ukraine's request to arrest Russian President Vladimir if he were to visit Mexico this fall. The request came in light of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Putin, linked to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Mexico, which recognizes the ICC's jurisdiction, was approached by Ukraine with the expectation that it would act on the warrant.



During a press conference on Thursday, López Obrador clarified Mexico’s position, stating, “We cannot do that. It is not up to us.” He emphasized that the arrest of a foreign leader is beyond Mexico's scope of action.



The backdrop to this diplomatic tension involves Mexico's invitation to Putin for the inauguration of its new president, Claudia Sheinbaum, scheduled for October. The Russian leader has not confirmed his attendance yet, leaving the possibility open for either his direct presence or representation by another high-ranking official.



In response to the invitation, the Ukrainian embassy in Mexico urged the Mexican government to honor the ICC’s arrest warrant and detain Putin should he arrive. The embassy expressed confidence that Mexico would adhere to international obligations and emphasized their gratitude for the invitation extended to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



The diplomatic exchange underscores the complexities of international law and relations, particularly in the context of global conflicts and the roles of national governments in enforcing international judicial decisions.

