(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile is facing a severe public safety crisis marked by rising violent crimes amid an influx of Venezuelan migrants.



Notably, the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua significantly escalates local fears, intertwining crime with xenophobia.



Recent statistics reveal that 87.6% of Chileans believe crime has escalated in 2023. Moreover, 21.7% report personal or family victimization by crime last year.



The perceived public insecurity has soared to 30.5%, the highest since records began in 2000.



Yet, it is the visibility of violent crimes, rather than petty thefts, that heightens the sense of threat.



Homicides and cases of feminicide have nearly doubled over the past decade, stressing emerging patterns of more severe criminal activities.



Chile's homicide rate is lower than Brazil's, but crime experts note rising occurrences of contract killings and migrant trafficking.







The Tren de Aragua, originating from a Venezuelan prison in 2014, is frequently blamed for these new types of crimes.



This crime wave isn't isolated to Chile. Neighboring countries like Colombia and Peru also report activities by the Tren de Aragua.



Experts believe pandemic border closures may have led migrants into dire conditions, pushing some towards crime for survival.



The escalation in violence and the presence of organized crime have led to increased public unease.

Chile's Struggle for Security: The Role of Venezuelan Migrants in Local Crime

Recent international incidents have highlighted Chile's security concerns, including the assault on a Brazilian woman and the murder of three police officers.



Amid these reports, lawmakers are debating new public safety measures, including updated police force protocols and the proposal of a separate Ministry of Security.



The nation must tackle public safety and socio-economic issues as more Venezuelans may arrive.



Global experts and local officials see stabilization in Venezuela as key to a lasting solution, impacting more than Chile.



The crisis highlights the tangled issues of migration, crime, and xenophobia, pushing Chile to manage humanitarian and security needs.

