Al Shamal Stun Al Sadd Al Duhail Claim Big Win

DOHA: Baghdad Bounedjah struck twice against his old club as Al Shamal stunned holders Al Sadd 2-1 to start their Ooredoo Stars League (QSL) campaign on a high note.

Also yesterday, Kenyan striker Michael Olunga netted a hat-trick to propel Al Duhail to a 6-1 thrashing over Qatar SC.

Bounedjah, who left Al Sadd ahead of the new season, scored in 31st and 74th minutes as Al Shamal walked away with three points in their opening match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

An own-goal by Jeison Murillo helped Al Sadd reduced the lead in the 89th minute.



Al Duhail's Michael Olunga celebrates after the match.

At the Khalifa International Stadium, Olunga scored a hat-trick for The Red Knights with goals in 41st, 44th and 90+6 minutes, while Ismail Mohammed got a brace scoring in the 69th and 82nd minutes. Abdullah Al Ahrak found the back of the net in the 85th minute.

Al Duhail captain Almoez Ali was involved in three of his team's goals by providing assists.

Qatar SC's consolation goal was fetched by their Congolese professional Ben Malango in the 64th minute. Today, Al Wakrah will meet Al Ahli at Al Janoub Stadium while Al Shahania will face the challenge of Al Arabi at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.