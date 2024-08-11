Unemployment rate in France drops 0.2 percent in 2nd quarter

(MENAFN) According to official data released on Friday, France's unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 7.3 percent in the second quarter of the year. This decline reflects a positive shift in the market, as the number of unemployed individuals fell by over 40,000, bringing the total number of jobless people in the country down to 2.3 million. The data, provided by France's national statistics institute, Insee, indicates a continuing trend towards improved employment conditions.



Breaking down the unemployment figures by age group, the rate for individuals aged 15 to 24 decreased by 0.4 percentage points, reaching 17.7 percent for the quarter. This segment of the workforce saw a more substantial drop compared to other age groups, reflecting a relative improvement in employment prospects for younger workers. In contrast, the unemployment rate for people aged 25 to 49 saw a smaller reduction of 0.1 percentage points, bringing it to 6.7 percent for the same period.



The gender-based breakdown shows that women experienced a slight increase in unemployment, with their rate climbing by 0.1 percentage points to 7.4 percent. Meanwhile, men saw a decrease in their unemployment rate by 0.3 percentage points, resulting in a rate of 7.3 percent. This shift highlights a divergence in employment trends between genders during the quarter.



For individuals aged 50 and above, the unemployment rate remained unchanged from the previous quarter, holding steady at 7.3 percent. This stability suggests that the older segment of the workforce faced consistent employment challenges compared to the previous quarter, with no significant improvement or deterioration in their unemployment situation.

