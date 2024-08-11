Jordan Welcomes Joint Statement By Leaders Of Qatar, Egypt, US On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Friday welcomed the joint statement issued by the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and the United States of America on the necessity of completing the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, releasing prisoners and detainees, and calling for the resumption of negotiations on August 15 in Doha or Cairo.

This came during a phone call between Jordan's Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Safadi emphasized that the first step in lowering the escalation that jeopardizes regional security and peace is to put an end to Israel's aggression against Gaza. He stressed that stopping the aggression remains the goal that all efforts must be combined to achieve in order to save Gaza and its people from the death and destruction imposed by the aggression on them, and to spare the region the dangerous tension that puts it on the brink of explosion.

The two ministers also discussed cooperation in delivering adequate and immediate aid to Gaza to confront the humanitarian disaster, and developments in the region as a whole.

Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and US President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a joint statement, stressing that it is time to immediately end the long-standing suffering of the people of the Gaza Strip, as well as the hostages and their families, and to conclude a ceasefire agreement and release the hostages and detainees, noting that they and their teams have been working hard for several months to reach a framework agreement, which is now on the table and all that is missing is the completion of the implementation details.

The three leaders also expressed their readiness as mediators, if necessary, to put forward a settlement proposal for the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties, noting their call on the two sides to resume urgent talks on Thursday, August 15, in (Doha or Cairo) to close all remaining gaps and begin implementing the agreement without any delay.