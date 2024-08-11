European shares end Friday’s session with notable gains

(MENAFN) On Friday, European stock exchanges concluded the week on a positive note, with notable gains across major indices. The STOXX Europe 600, which encompasses approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization in 17 European countries, saw an increase of 2.82 points, or 0.57 percent, closing at 499.19. This broad reflects the overall performance of European markets, indicating a favorable end to the trading week.



In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 experienced a modest rise of 23 points, or 0.28 percent, finishing the session at 8,168. This uptick reflects positive sentiment in the UK stock market, contributing to a stronger end-of-week performance. Similarly, France's CAC 40 rose by almost 22 points, or 0.31 percent, reaching 7,269. The CAC 40's increase highlights a positive trend in the French stock market, aligning with the broader European market gains.



Germany’s DAX, another key European index, closed the day with an increase of 42 points, or 0.24 percent, ending at 17,722. This gain underscores a continued positive outlook for the German stock market. Italy's FTSE MIB also saw a modest rise, adding 40 points, or 0.13 percent, to finish at 31,782, reflecting stable performance in the Italian market.



Spain’s IBEX 35 was the standout performer of the day, demonstrating the strongest growth among the major European indices. It rose by 80 points, or 0.76 percent, closing at 10,638. This significant increase in Spain’s IBEX 35 highlights a particularly robust performance in the Spanish stock market, contributing to the overall positive sentiment across European exchanges.

