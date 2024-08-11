US shares end Friday’s session on positive note

(MENAFN) On Friday, US stock markets closed on a positive note, largely recovering from earlier declines. The Industrial Average increased by 51 points, or 0.13 percent, ending the day at 39,497. Similarly, the rose by 24 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 5,344. The Composite also saw gains, climbing 85 points, or 0.51 percent, to finish at 16,745.



The VIX volatility index, often referred to as the fear index, dropped significantly by 14.4 percent, reaching 20.37. This decline in volatility was accompanied by a decrease in the 10-year US Treasury yield, which fell by 0.06 percent to 3.940 percent. The dollar index experienced a minor drop of 0.05 percent, settling at 103.15, while the euro edged down slightly by 0.01 percent, trading at USD1.0917 against the US dollar.



In the commodities market, precious metals showed mixed results. Gold prices inched up by 0.16 percent, reaching USD2,431 per ounce, whereas silver prices fell by 0.3 percent, settling at USD27.45. Oil prices, on the other hand, were on the rise. Brent crude, the global benchmark, increased by 0.39 percent to USD79.47 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, saw a gain of 1.04 percent, closing at USD76.98 per barrel.



The positive performance of the stock markets came after a period of significant losses from Thursday through Monday, during which recession fears had driven global markets into a sharp decline.

