Holon Forges Ground-breaking Partnership to Power a Sustainable Data Future at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) Dubai, UAE, 09 August 2024: Holon, represented by Managing Director, Heath Behncke, is pleased to announce its partnership with the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024 following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both parties. The collaboration is set to drive forward AI and property infrastructure integration within the Web3 and data storage sectors and underscores our commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision for a digitally advanced and sustainable ecosystem.

Heath, and a member of the festival’s advisory committee, emphasised the transformative potential of this partnership. He described the collaboration with the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024 as a crucial step towards advancing AI-driven innovations in sustainable data storage and computation that can re-purpose existing property infrastructure. By combining Holon's expertise in verifiably green data solutions with the festival's influence, Heath aims to accelerate the adoption of environmentally friendly data management practices that is attractive for business. He expressed his dedication to supporting the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader in sustainable technology and highlighted Holon's commitment to creating a future where AI-powered solutions not only enhance business operations but also contribute to a greener planet.

Data consumption is exploding, with the Holon Data Report conservatively forecasting that over 75,000 Zetabytes (ZiB) per annum of data will be created by 2040 as a result of machine-generated data, and represents an exponential shift from the total of human-generated data of 1 ZiB in 2010 to over 100 ZiB in 2020. Additionally, approximately 4 ZiB of enterprise storage is available globally today, and the world will require closer to 1,000 ZiB of enterprise storage, or some 250 times larger than today’s capacity, by 2040. Unfortunately, this digital expansion is accompanied by a growing carbon footprint. According to Andrae & Edler, data centres are forecasted to consume 8% of global electricity demand by 2030. To mitigate this, a swift transition to sustainable data practices is imperative. As Heath emphasises, "Data is the world’s new commodity that’s growing exponentially and guzzling energy like there’s no tomorrow. And if we want a data-sustainable tomorrow, it’s critical to leave dirty-data behind and move to verifiably green data as fast as we can."

Holon's partnership with the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of sustainable data management. By combining Holon's cutting-edge data infrastructure with the festival's global influence, we are poised to drive significant advancements in AI and Web3 technologies. Holon’s solutions, which underpin improved data collection, processing, analytics, application and visualization, combined with integrated energy efficiencies and existing property infrastructure, are essential components of a sustainable digital future. We believe that this collaboration will serve as a catalyst for fostering a global ecosystem dedicated to responsible data practices and innovation. Together, we are committed to shaping a world where data is not only a valuable asset but also a force for good.

Join us at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024 to see how AI is reshaping the Web3 Sector. Holon looks forward to presenting further groundbreaking innovations in the coming months, as per its commitment to revolutionise AI in the Web3 sector.







