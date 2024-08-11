Turkiye Lauds Gaza Initiative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkiye has expressed its approval of the joint statement issued by the leaders of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States of America, emphasizing the urgency of finalizing a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. The statement also called for the release of prisoners and detainees, and urged the resumption of negotiations on August 15, to be held in either Doha or Cairo.

In an official statement, the Turkish Foreign commended the mediation efforts spearheaded by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry reaffirmed Turkiye's support for the implementation of the key issues outlined by the leaders of the three nations.

The Ministry further noted that the three-phase plan, as detailed in UN Security Council Resolution No. 2735, provides a viable foundation for peace. It underscored the importance of Israel demonstrating a constructive stance similar to that of the Palestinians regarding the ceasefire. Moreover, the international community was urged to apply the necessary pressure on the Israeli government to ensure compliance.

In a joint statement issued yesterday, Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and US President Joe Biden emphasised that it is time to bring an immediate end to the prolonged suffering of the people of Gaza, as well as the plight of hostages and their families.

The leaders stressed the importance of concluding a ceasefire agreement and securing the release of hostages and detainees, noting that significant progress has been made, with a framework agreement already on the table, pending only the finalization of implementation details.

The three leaders also reiterated their readiness to step in as mediators, if necessary, to propose solutions for any outstanding issues. They urged both parties to reconvene on Thursday, August 15, in Doha or Cairo, to resolve remaining differences and promptly begin the implementation of the agreement without further delay.