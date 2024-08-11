Uganda: Eight Killed In Garbage Dump Landslide

(MENAFN- IANS) Kampala, Aug 11 (IANS) At least eight people, including two children, were killed following a landslide at a garbage dump in Uganda's central district of Wakiso.

According to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCAA), the manager of the city waste, the Saturday morning landslide came after torrential rain, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The Kampala Capital City Authority Landfill in Kiteezi has had a structural failure in waste mass this morning, resulting in a collapsed section of the landfill," the KCCA said in a press release posted on its official handle on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

The authority said concerted efforts with police, related ministries, and the Uganda Red Cross Society had successfully rescued 14 people.

"On a sad note, eight people have so far been found dead, six adults and two children," KCCA added.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango told journalists that civilians had rescued three people before the forces arrived.

"So far, the rescue mission is ongoing to try and retrieve more bodies, if any," Onyango said.