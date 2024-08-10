Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse's Fourth Year At Visit Orlando's Magical Dining

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Embrace the Flavors of Brazil: Adega Gaucha Participates in Visit Orlando's Magical Dining 2024! Enjoy a Experience from August 16th to September 30th

- Ricardo OliveiraORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The renowned Brazilian steakhouse with locations in Orlando and now in Kissimmee, is delighted to announce its participation in Visit Orlando's exclusive gastronomic event, a culinary celebration benefiting The Mustard Seed charity. From August 16th to September 30th, gastronomy lovers are invited to indulge in an extraordinary dining experience.Experience Orlando's Magical Dining , where you can enjoy the city's most coveted culinary experiences, including the acclaimed Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse . Guests are invited to enjoy a distinctive gastronomic adventure that masterfully combines traditional flavors with signature dishes.Adega Gaucha, inspired by the rich traditions and culinary artistry of the southern Brazilian Gaucho cowboy, redefines the Brazilian steakhouse experience in the heart of Orlando and Kissimmee. The first location led by seasoned restaurateur Ricardo Oliveira and the second led by the skillful gaucho Valmor de Almeida, both are dedicated to offer exceptional flavors and the warm, welcoming embrace of Brazilian hospitality, making every guest feel like family.As a proud participant in this prestigious event, Adega Gaucha will showcase its finest culinary offerings. The dining experience includes over 50 gourmet table items including charcuterie board, fresh greens, carpaccio, hot dishes and more, expertly grilled meats like Picanha, Pork Tenderloin, and Pan-seared Salmon, capturing the essence of churrasco, and the authentic flavors of Brazil. The meal concludes with indulgent desserts, including Cheesecake, Key Lime Pie and Caramel Flan, promising a memorable and satisfying experience while supporting a noble cause, for just $40. You can enhance the experience by upgrading to the full churrasco for an additional $16! (plus tax and gratuity).We invite all to join us from August 16th to September 30th for an unforgettable gastronomic experience that combines the best of Brazilian cuisine with the spirit of giving. Reserve a table today and be part of an event that nourishes both the body and the soul.Unlock the Magic of Adega Gaucha's $40 Magical Dining Menu.Supporting The Mustard Seed CharityAdega Gaucha is honored to join forces with Visit Orlando to support The Mustard Seed charity, an organization dedicated to helping families and individuals in need. By participating in this event, guests will not only enjoy an exquisite dining experience but also contribute to a meaningful cause."We are incredibly honored to be a part of Visit Orlando's gastronomic experience, which allows us to share the rich flavors of Brazilian cuisine with our guests while making a positive impact on the lives of those in need" Ricardo Oliveira, Founder of Adega GauchaTwo Locations, One MissionBoth Adega Gaucha locations, in Orlando and Kissimmee, will be participating in this event, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy this special this custom-tailored menu at their preferred venue. Whether you visit our Orlando or Kissimmee location, you will be treated to the same high standards of service and culinary excellence that Adega Gaucha is known for.For reservations and more information, please visit our website or contact us directly at:Adega Gaucha Orlando: 8204 Crystal Clear Ln #1700, Orlando, FL 32809 - Phone (407) 250 4455Adega Gaucha Kissimmee 7804 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34747 - Phone (321) 245. 5555

