Kiwitaxi Broadens Pet-Friendly Transfer Services Throughout Spain And Turkey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) After successful pilot programs in key cities, Kiwitaxi rolls out its popular pet-friendly services across entire nations to delight travellers with pets.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to high demand and positive feedback, the Kiwitaxi team is proud to announce the nationwide expansion of its pet-friendly routes, now available throughout Spain and Turkey. This expansion allows travellers to explore these beautiful countries with their beloved pets by their side, ensuring that no family member is left behind.Embracing a Pet-Friendly FutureKiwitaxi's initial pet-friendly services in Barcelona and Istanbul received such a positive response that expanding the offering was the next natural step. Now, every route in Spain and Turkey accommodates passengers accompanied by their pets, making every trip a welcoming experience for everyone.From the Head of PR'Our pet-friendly services, first launched in Barcelona and Istanbul, were just the beginning,' said Sophie Golub, Kiwitaxi's Head of PR. 'When we saw how much our customers appreciated these options, we were inspired to expand them throughout Spain and Turkey. Now, passengers across the countries can hear happy barks and purrs as pets and owners alike enjoy their travels to the fullest.'Dedicated to Excellence and InclusionKiwitaxi's commitment to exceptional service extends to ensuring that drivers are specially trained to accommodate pets. This training ensures that all travellers, whether two-legged or four-legged, experience the highest level of service and comfort.Booking and Enhanced ServicesFor booking details and to review the comprehensive pet travel policy, customers are encouraged to visit the Kiwitaxi. The site provides all the information necessary to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip for pets and their owners.About KiwitaxiSince its founding in 2012, Kiwitaxi has been at the forefront of the transfer service industry, providing innovative solutions in more than 100 countries and enhancing the travel experience for a diverse range of customers.For more information, please contact us.

