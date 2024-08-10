Energy Ministry Expects No Significant Power Outages Across Ukraine In Coming Days

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Energy believes no major power shutdowns should be expected in Ukraine in the coming days.

That's according to Deputy Svitlana Hrynchuk, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"If we assess the current situation, it remains difficult, but we are working to restore and add capacities to the power system as much as we can. Meanwhile, unfortunately, the power system remains sensitive so any external factors, including weather, can have an impact. However, we do not foresee such significant outages as we saw in July," Hrynchuk said.

UK at OSCE condemns Russia's targeting of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

As the deputy minister noted, the situation of the energy sector has stabilized in recent weeks as scheduled repairs at nuclear units are being completed ahead of plan and in compliance with protocols and safety standards.

At the same time, Hrynchuk added, it is worth keeping in mind that the situation can change at any moment as it depends on potential enemy attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.