GCC, EU Tackles Upcoming Summit In Brussels

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Al-Budaiwi, discussed with the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, on Saturday, the latest preparations for the Gulf-European Summit, scheduled to be held next October in Brussels.

In a press release, GCC's General Secretariat stated that this came during a phone call between Al-Budaiwi and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

The statement noted the two sides stressed that this summit is the culmination of the joint and distinguished relations between the European Union and the Cooperation Council and the keenness to strengthen them in a way that contributes to achieving the common interests of the GCC countries and the European Union countries.

The statement added that issues of common interest were also discussed to confront common challenges, enhance dialogue, and cooperation in various fields between the Cooperation Council and the European Union.

The two sides also delved into the latest developments in the region and the major developments that have had an unprecedented negative impact on regional and global security and stability, most notably the crisis in Gaza.

Al-Budaiwi stressed during the call the need to exert European efforts and work to call on all concerned parties to reduce tension, to immediately cease fire, and end Gaza crisis in accordance with UN and international resolutions.

The two sides stressed the importance of supporting efforts aimed at achieving and enhancing regional and international stability and security. (end)

