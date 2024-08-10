Feeling Extremely Happy After Speaking To PM Modi: Wayanad Residents

(MENAFN- IANS) Wayanad, Aug 10 (IANS) Wayanad residents, who on Saturday had a chance to meet Prime Narendra Modi, said that they are feeling extremely elated after meeting him and requested to address their issues.

“I am extremely happy after PM Modi spoke to me and assured me that the administration is with us all. I have only seen PM Modi on TV but today saw him in front of me. I spoke to him (PM Modi) in Malayalam and someone was translating. I don't have a home. After hearing me, PM Modi said not to worry. He has assured us all and we feel happy about it. We all felt reassured,” said Ayyapan, a Wayanad resident, who met PM Modi at St Joseph's School.

Ayyapan said that Union Minister Suresh Gopi has also assured us that everyone's needs will be fulfilled.“I am feeling much relieved after meeting PM Modi,” said Ayyapan, who lost his immediate family members in the landslide.

Many survivors cried while meeting the PM. The Prime Minister also looked sad on hearing their story.

PM Modi was also seen consoling women, men and children.

Among those who interacted with PM Modi also included a 16-year-old boy, Hani, who lost 11 of his family members. He too wept while meeting PM Modi.

PM Modi also met the 11-year-old Lavanya, who lost all her near and dear ones. He placed his hands on her head and consoled the victim.

“He asked me in detail about things and how people have faced the tragedy. I told him that they were being given counselling sessions as most of them were still in shock. Then the PM asked if there were adequate counsellors. I responded in affirmative,” said Dr Charlie, who was present and got a chance to interact with the PM.

PM Modi also visited a local hospital and met patients. He also interacted with 8-year-old Avanthika who has lost all family members except her grandmother.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Arun, who on July 20th struggled for over six hours in deep mud, but finally managed to escape.

PM Modi also spoke to a lady doctor from Orissa, Sukyarth, who along with her husband had come for a holiday when tragedy struck on July 30th.

Sukyarth's husband, also a doctor, was too washed away and still remains missing.

PM Modi will also chair a review meeting in which Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other officials will be present.

The PM will return to Kannur and then fly back to Delhi in the evening.

Earlier, PM Modi landed at the Kannur airport where he was received by Kerala Governor, Chief Minister and top Central and state government officials.

On July 30, a landslide hit the Wayanad leaving 416 dead and over 150 missing.