Counter-Terrorism Operation Regime Introduced In Kursk, Bryansk And Belgorod Regions Of Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A counter-terrorism operation (CTO) has been introduced in the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions of Russia bordering Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Svoboda with reference to the National Anti-Terrorist Committee of Russia.

According to the agency of the aggressor country, the decision was made in response to "an attempt to destabilise the situation in a number of Russian regions" and to "stop the threat of ".

According to the law, the CTO allows for the inspection of citizens, tapping their phone calls, disconnecting the Internet and mobile communications, evicting residents, entering their homes and taking away their cars.

As reported by Ukrinform, on 6 August, Russian telegram channels began posting about fighting in the border area with reference to pro-war publics. It was also noted that the Ukrainian military had allegedly entered the territory of the Kursk region.

The Ukrainian military has not made any official statements on this matter.

IAEA calls for restraint aroundNPP amid hostilities in region

Commenting on the events in the Kursk region, European Commission Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said that under international law, Ukraine has the legal right to defend itself , including by striking the aggressor on its territory.

Bloomberg wrote that the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation undermine the image of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin as a "defender of ordinary Russians" and may also strengthen Ukraine's argument that the United States and Europe should not be afraid of the Kremlin's threats of "escalation".