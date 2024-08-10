BBMP Issues New Guidelines For Pgs In Bengaluru; THESE Facilities Are A Must!

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a move aimed at enhancing safety and quality standards for paying guest (PG) accommodations, the Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Tushar Girinath, has issued new directives. Under Section 305 of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act 2020, these guidelines will govern the issuance and renewal of business licenses for PGs across the city.

The new regulations mandate that all PG establishments, both new and existing, comply with a comprehensive set of requirements:



1. Surveillance : PG operators must install CCTV cameras at all entry and exit points as well as around the premises. All footage from these cameras must be preserved in both hardware and software backup storage for a minimum of 90 days.

2. Space Requirements : Each resident must be provided with at least 70 square feet of living space. Permits will be granted based on the building's amenities and the number of occupants it can safely accommodate.

3. Hygiene : PGs are required to maintain clean and hygienic bathroom and toilet facilities for their residents.

4. Water Supply : A mandatory provision of clean drinking water must be ensured. Additionally, each resident should have access to 135 litres per capita per day (LPCD) of water.

5. Food Safety : If a PG has its kitchen, the operator must obtain a license from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) within three months of receiving their business license.

6. Security : At least one security guard must be deployed 24/7 to ensure the safety of residents.

7. Fire Safety : Before issuing a commercial license, PG operators must secure a certificate from the relevant authority confirming that fire safety measures are in place.

8. Emergency Services : PG buildings must display a signboard with the helpline numbers for the BBMP (1533) and the police department (101).

9. First Aid : Each PG must provide a first aid kit for emergencies.

10. Waste Management : Adequate facilities for the segregation and disposal of solid waste must be arranged by the PG owners.

To ensure compliance, Zonal Health Officers, Medical Officers of Health, and Senior Health Inspectors will inspect PGs every six months. Zonal Commissioners are tasked with monitoring adherence to these guidelines. In the event of violations, actions will be taken under Sections 307 and 308 of the BBMP-2020 Act.