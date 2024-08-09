Sheikh Joaan Visits US Guest House In Paris

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Paris 2024 QNA

Paris: President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani today, August 9, visited the US Guest House, which is being established on the sidelines of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

HE was welcomed by President of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and member of the International Olympic Committee Gene Sykes.

The visit was attended by the Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, and Secretary-General of the Qatar Olympic Committee HE Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain.

During the visit, aspects of developing joint cooperation between the Qatar Olympic Committee and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee were discussed, as well as means to support it in the coming period.



