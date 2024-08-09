Saudi Arabia Welcomes Qatar-Egypt-US Statement On Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- The of Foreign Affair of Saudi Arabia said Friday the Kingdom welcomes the joint statement issued by leaders of Qatar, Egypt and the United States calling for the resumption of Gaza ceasefire-hostage talks.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia supports the efforts of the three mediators aiming to reach a ceasefire deal that could address the disastrous humanitarian conditions in Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the Ministry.

The Kingdom underscores the necessity of halting the bloodshed, ending the suffering of civilians, establishing peace and security in the region, and restoring all legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, the statement added.

The joint statement was signed yesterday by Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad and US President Joe Biden. (end)

ash









MENAFN09082024000071011013ID1108538984