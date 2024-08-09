GREEN POWER VENTURES ANNOUNCES THE SECOND ANNUAL ACRRE CONVENTION IN ATLANTA, GA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Power Ventures, an management firm focused on the cleantech ecosystem for BIPOC and LIDAC (low-income and disadvantaged) communities, is thrilled to announce the second annual Accelerating Climate Resiliency and (ACRRE) Convention, set for August 22-24 in Atlanta, Georgia. This landmark event, the only convening for Black professionals in clean energy, aims to empower and uplift BIPOC professionals in the cleantech industry.



Green Power Ventures believes in the transformative power of community for all tech founders. With a robust support network, technical talent, and an international airport, our region supports the growth and success of these founders. Our commitment is reflected in our passion, skills, and dedication to equipping founders with the tools they need to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.



The ACRRE Convention bridges the gap in representation and access in the cleantech industry. BIPOC and LIDAC communities often bear the brunt of climate change impacts and are underserved by clean energy solutions. According to McKinsey, including Black and brown founders in these communities drives substantial benefits.“ACRRE is more than just a convention; it's a movement to ensure that BIPOC founders and low-income and disadvantaged communities are at the forefront of the clean energy transition. We aim to create lasting impacts while fostering a sense of community and support for innovators, developers, and underserved populations,” said Dr. Reginald Parker, Managing Director.



Convention Highlights



Building on last year's success-$10M in deals facilitated-we aim to 10x that amount this year.“The success stories from last year's convention are a testament to the power of community and intentional support. We are excited to build on this momentum and drive even greater impact this year,” added Tarryn Henry, Director of Programs and Operations.



The ACRRE Convention is designed to upskill and facilitate deal flow in Justice40 communities. Esteemed sponsors, including US Bancorp Impact Finance, Dream, and The Hive Fund, underscore its significance.



This year's convention features keynotes, panel discussions, and networking sessions, alongside a“speed pitching” session connecting funders with projects in Justice40 communities. Attendees will gain insights into the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Funds and learn how to best position their organizations for funding opportunities.



Join Us



Join us in Atlanta for an inspiring and transformative event. Purchase your tickets today and be part of a movement driving clean energy advancements in underserved communities. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and contribute to impactful projects.



For more information and to register, visit GreenPower/ACRRE or contact Tarryn Henry at ...ures.



Tarryn Henry

Green Power Ventures

+1 678-348-6781

...ures

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram