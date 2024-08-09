B3 Surpasses Market Challenges, Derivatives Fuel Impressive Gains

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, B3 (B3SA3) disclosed its 2024 Q2 results, showcasing an adjusted net of R$1.23 billion ($223.64 million).



This represents an 8.5% increase over the previous quarter. The figures exceeded Bradesco BBI and consensus estimates by 4.5% and 3.1%, respectively.



Consequently, B3 shares surged 5.90% to R$12.02 ($2.19) on Friday. Bradesco BBI noted the company's revenue growth exceeded expectations, rising 12.6% this quarter.



This surge stemmed from robust performances in equities and variable-income instruments alongside revenues.



Furthermore, the company's expense management strategies paid off, reducing costs by 1.1%. Despite a year-to-date decline of 21%, BBI believes B3 offers an attractive risk-reward balance.







The stock trades at roughly a 50% discount compared to certain international peers, although stock revaluation heavily relies on market improvements, especially concerning interest rates.



XP analysts recognized B3 's solid Q2 outcomes, with total revenues significantly driven by the derivatives sector, which contributed 24% to the revenue pool.



These gains, coupled with stringent cost controls, not only elevated EBITDA but also improved profit margins.



Whether this trend marks a permanent shift or a temporary surge in derivatives volumes remains uncertain.

Performance and Market Insights

Ongoing competitive pressures notwithstanding, previous cost and expense management efforts have shown positive results.



The pace of volume recovery will be crucial in further enhancing these results. Therefore, XP maintains a neutral stance with a target price of R$16.00 ($2.91) per share.



Genial Investimentos credited the strong performance to diversified revenue streams. They particularly highlighted growth in derivatives (interest rates, currencies, commodities), over-the-counter transactions, technology, and financing infrastructure.



Efficient cost management, along with resolving impairments from the BM&F and Cetip merger, markedly lowered operational expenses.



Conversely, the equity segment's average daily trading volume (ADTV) faced downturns this quarter.



Influenced by a tough global economic environment marked by rising US interest rates and uncertainties in rate-cut cycles, these pressures persisted. Brazilian fiscal policy concerns also weighed on the segment.



Despite these challenges and the potential emergence of new competitors, Genial views B3's shares as competitively priced.



The current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 14 times for 2024, in contrast to about 20 times P/E for international peers.



B3 also boasts a dividend yield of 4.7%. Given these metrics and the prospects for value appreciation, Genial retains a buy recommendation with a target price of R$14.00 ($2.55), suggesting a 23% potential increase.

