8-BIT BITES & PCNY Host Statewide Backpack Drive To Give Away Over 10,000 Backpacks

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a powerful extension of their commitment to community service, 8-Bit Bites and PCNY are proud to announce a statewide backpack drive aimed at providing backpacks for all children in need across New York. This event is set to take place on Saturday, August 24th, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM (or until supplies run out).The drive will offer free backpacks to children all across New York, helping them start the new school year prepared and excited. The initiative continues the tradition of both companies, which are known for their dedication to community service.In collaboration with over 40 small business sites across New York, including prominent local businesses such as 7th Street Burger, Brain Food The Smart Kitchen, House of Wings, Poetica Coffee, Yemen Cafe, Ayat, Al Badawi, Marlow Bistro, Chefscape Food, Rethink Food, Burgers on B, Smokers Depot, Audiological Diagnostics, Castle Hill Drugs, Redfern Drugs, and Fredrick Pharmacy - the drive will make it convenient for families to pick up supplies at various locations. Each participating site is committed to ensuring that the backpacks reach those who need them most.Event Details:Date: Saturday, August 24th, 2024Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM (or until supplies run out)Locations: Over 40 participating small business sites across New YorkNotable Partners: 7th Street Burger, Brain Food The Smart Kitchen, House of Wings, Poetica Coffee, Yemen Cafe, Ayat, Yemen Cafe, Al Badawi, Marlow Bistro, Chefscape Food, Rethink Food, Burgers on B, Smokers Depot, Audiological Diagnostics, Castle Hill Drugs, Redfern Drugs, & Fredrick PharmacyWhy This Matters:8-Bit Bites and PCNY have long been advocates for community well-being. This backpack drive is an extension of their ongoing support efforts, reflecting their commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of New York families. By partnering with local businesses, they aim to maximize outreach and accessibility, ensuring that every child who needs a backpack can receive one.For more information about the event or to find a participating location near you, please visit 8bitbitesbk/bagdriveMedia Contact:Ali AhmedOwner of 8-Bit Bites...1-917-645-6213About 8-Bit Bites and PCNY:8-Bit Bites and PCNY are dedicated to fostering community well-being through various outreach programs. Known for their commitment to feeding the homeless weekly-a program that has been running for over 10 years without fail-they have also achieved remarkable success with their annual turkey drive. Last year, they hosted the largest turkey drive in America, giving away over 27,000 turkeys. Their ongoing dedication is further demonstrated through initiatives like their backpack drive, continuously making a positive impact in their communities.

