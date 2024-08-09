Gencor Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

As a percent of sales, gross margins decreased to 23.9% in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 26.9% in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, on lower absorption from reduced production and lower parts sales.

Product engineering and development expenses decreased by $21,000 to $824,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $845,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased by $76,000 to $3,290,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $3,214,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in SG&A expenses was due to increased professional fees.

Operating income decreased from $3,453,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to $1,993,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, due to lower net revenues, reduced gross profit margins, and slightly higher operating expenses.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company had net other income of $1,329,000 compared to $719,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Interest and dividend income, net of fees, was $966,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $673,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher interest rates earned on increased cash balances and fixed income investments. The net realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities were $363,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 versus $46,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, due to the sale of bonds prior to maturity.

The effective income tax rate for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 was 23.0%, based on the expected annual effective income tax rate.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $2,558,000, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, versus net income of $3,212,000, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2024 the Company had net revenues of $92,245,000 and net income of $13,106,000 ($0.89 per basic and diluted share) versus net revenues of $84,204,000 and net income of $11,561,000 ($0.79 per basic and diluted share) for the nine months ended June 30, 2023.

At June 30, 2024, the Company had $116,585,000 of cash and marketable securities compared to $101,283,000 at September 30, 2023. Net working capital was $178,966,000 at June 30, 2024. The Company had no short-term or long-term debt outstanding at June 30, 2024.

The Company's backlog was $46.6 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $27.9 million at June 30, 2023.

Marc Elliott, Gencor's President, commented,“Third quarter fiscal 2024 revenues dipped from the prior year, primarily due to timing of revenue recognition on orders nearing completion. This is positively reflected in our elevated backlog of $46.6 million, a historic high for this time of year with an unprecedented 67% increase over fiscal 2023.

Our performance over the first nine months has been strong, with increased revenue and a 13% rise in net income over the prior year. We are optimistic about the future, represented by continued demand for our equipment and a robust highway funding mechanism to sustain continued growth. We remain focused on our costs and look for new ways to improve productivity as we work on our substantial backlog and toward our fiscal year end goal.”

Gencor Industries, Inc. is a diversified heavy machinery manufacturer for the production of highway construction materials and equipment and environmental control machinery and equipment used in a variety of applications.