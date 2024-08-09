Flight Tragedy In São Paulo: Voepass Aircraft Crashes In Vinhedo, Carrying 62

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A Voepass flight, once known as Passaredo, met tragedy near Vinhedo on its routine journey from Cascavel, Paraná to Guarulhos, São Paulo.



The crash occurred early Friday afternoon. The aircraft, an ATR-72, had 58 and 4 crew members on board. Currently, details about casualties remain undisclosed.



Departing at 11:50 AM, Flight 2283 did not signal any distress to nearby Viracopos Airport in Campinas, despite its close proximity.



The aircraft went down near Miguel Melhado Road (SP-324). It is still uncertain whether the crash impacted any local homes or businesses.



Rescue operations are underway , with firefighters, civil defense, and police swiftly responding.



However, there are no updates yet on deaths or injuries. Voepass has initiated supportive actions and launched a 24-hour hotline (0800 9419712) for updates to passengers' relatives and its staff.







Cascavel's Regional Airport management is waiting for more detailed information from the airline, which currently holds all official data.



They have also started contacting families of the possible victims as part of a standard emergency protocol.



This crash underscores the critical need for stringent aircraft safety and efficient emergency responses, highlighting the significant human stakes in aviation safety.



The focus now turns to the ongoing investigations and efforts to aid those impacted by this devastating event.



