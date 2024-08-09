Guyana’S Model For Silica City Complete, Says President Ali

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that the model is now completed for Silica City, Guyana's first smart and sustainable city project.

The president made the disclosure at the opening of the International Building Exposition 2024 Thursday evening, at the National Stadium, Providence.

The ambitious undertaking will address the impacts of climate change and sea level rise, as well as the issues associated with the growth of non-coastal urban settlements.

“We are well on the journey of delivering on the dream of Silica City, making Silica City a reality and the most desirable city that one may want to live in. Over the last year, we have sharpened the framework for Silica City,” the Guyanese leader highlighted.

To achieve this remarkable feat, the government partnered with the University of Miami to complete the comprehensive plan for Silica City.

During the building expo, the master plan for Silica City will be revealed, showcasing all the cutting-edge technologies and other amenities that the city will have.

Silica City, which is poised to become Guyana's most sought-after location for environmentally eco-friendly living, is a tremendous advancement in Guyana's developmental approach toward a sustainable and climate-smart future.

“We will have this Silica City realised by 2030. Nothing will stop us. We are going to continue engaging and working with the best planners. Young people, experienced people, and the global community is where our learning must come from. We must learn from the mistakes that other cities would have made in the building phase...So that we could create a product that reflects the soul of our country,” he expounded.

The city will have top-notch development like smart homes outfitted with the newest energy-saving technologies for wastewater management, energy management, and water conservation.

“A city with sustainable resilience. A city that is naturally beautiful and modern and innovative. A city that is advanced in its time. A city that will be built for 100 years. A city that will bring tremendous interest and position Guyana as one of the most sustainable stories in urban development,” president Ali told those gathered.

The city will include recreational parks, community centres, an electricity grid, buildings, and multi-specialty healthcare, an environment that enhances well-being, productivity, and happiness. It will serve as a fertile ground for cultivating opportunities for the fostering of companies and industries that produce innovative products, paving the way for an inclusive, urban economy and efficient urban living.

The post Guyana's model for Silica City complete, says president Ali appeared first on Caribbean News Global .