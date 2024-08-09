Puja Curtains Go Up With KHUTI PUJA At Mohammad Ali Park

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 9th August, 2024: Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park heralded the autumnal ritual with the Khuti Puja today to mark the start of Durga puja proceedings this year located at Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja, near MG Metro station. Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park is one of the eye catcher puja of the city for its innovative concept and celebration style. This Puja is particularly famous for its unique style of pandals and also for the social work which the committee carries out throughout the year.



The occasion was glittered by the presence of various eminent personalities like: Smt. Smita Bakshi, Ex MLA; Sri. Sanjay Bakshi, Ex MLA; Smt. Rehana Khatun, Councillor & Borough Chairman; Sri. Mahesh Kumar Sharma, Councillor; Sri. Rajesh Sinha, Councillor; Irfan Ali TAAJ, Social Activist & many other eminent personalities.



With Khuti Puja happening all over the city and Dhaks playing alongside, Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park marked the heralding of the Durga Puja with the presence of these renowned personalities. Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park takes immense pride to celebrate the 56th year with much opulence and creativity. The Committee has always tried to create a niche amongst all contemporary pujas by bringing about uniqueness through the concept and in the thought process that goes into the festivity like pandal creation, idol, ambience, safety and communal harmony. Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park has been known for its state of the art presentation over the years and hopefully this year will be even grander.



Speaking to the media, Mr. Surendra Kr Sharma, General Secretary of Md. Ali Park Durga Puja said,“Today, as we celebrate the Khuti Puja, we are filled with immense pride and excitement for the upcoming Durga Puja festivities. Our commitment to blending traditional reverence with innovative celebration continues to drive us. We thank everyone for their support and look forward to an extraordinary year ahead with renewed energy and creativity. We are confident that people would appreciate our effort this year too.” he added inviting everyone to come to the puja with family and friends.





About Youth Association of Md. Ali Park: One of the most popular Durga Pujas of Central Kolkata that one must visit is the Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja that is held every year and showcases magnificent architecture. The Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja Samity has won several awards in different categories and hence it is also considered as one of the prestigious Durga Puja in Kolkata which is organized by the Youth Association established in 1969. This is one of the most prestigious clubs of North & Central Kolkata.

