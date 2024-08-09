Brazilian Chicken Meat Exports To Iraq Double

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Chicken meat exports from Brazil to Iraq doubled in July compared to same period last year. According to data disclosed on Friday (9) by Brazilian meat lobby ABPA , the Arab country imported 15,300 tonnes in July, up 118.6% from the same period in 2023.

The United Arab Emirates remained the third top destination of chicken meat from Brazil at 38,700 tonnes, down 16.6% from July last year. Saudi Arabia remained the fifth destination, with imports adding up to 26,200 tonnes, a 19.3% year on year. Ten top buyers of Brazilian poultry meat were: China, Japan, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Philippines, the European Union, Iraq, and South Korea.

According to the statement from the ABPA, July exports totaled 463,300 tonnes of chicken meat, up 7.3% from July 2023. Revenue from exports grew by 3.6%, to USD 889.2 million. Year to date, exports reached USD 5.52 billion, down 8.33% compared to Jan-Jul 2023.

ABPA president Ricardo Santin was quoted as saying that the“significant” results of July exports helped reestablish the export levels posted in 2023.“The swift lifting of bans from most markets, which has been an effort led by [Brazil's] Ministry of Agriculture, indicates good volumes for the following months, in a landscape of high international demand,” Santin was quoted as saying.

The bans were the result of a Newcastle disease case detected in a bird in southernmost state Rio Grande do Sul. ABPA markets director Luís Rua said the international landscape is positive for poultry exports from Brazil, as Brazilian top competition, the United States, is facing a“significant reduction” in shipped volumes.

