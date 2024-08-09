The Investor's Role In Sustainable Finance

(MENAFN- 3BL) In the second installment of a series exploring sustainable finance, co-host Andie Wood meets with Maria Lettini, CEO of the US Sustainable Forum (SIF), and Kevin Thomas, CEO of the Shareholder Association for Research and Education (SHARE), to discuss how sustainable investors influence corporate sustainability strategy and ESG reporting.

