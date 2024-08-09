Russian Forces Damage Eight Ambulances In Kharkiv Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On August 8, eight ambulances and the premises of the staff were damaged by Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported on by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine, according to Ukrinform.

"Emergency workers who save lives every day are under attack. Yesterday, eight of the Kupiansk department and the Borova station were damaged by shelling. The facilities designated for the paramedic team were also damaged," the statement said.

The center noted that, fortunately, the employees were in a bomb shelter, so none of them was injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 9, the Russian army fired four times at settlements in the Kharkiv region, and injuries were reported.