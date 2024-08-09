Novobeing Partners With Brink XR To Bring Immersive Nature Experiences To Healthcare Settings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The partnership enables Novobeing to exclusively feature BRINK XR's photorealistic environments of the world's most breathtaking natural wonders within its XR patient experience

BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novobeing , an immersive patient experience platform, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with BRINK XR , the leading immersive application on the Meta Quest platform.

Continue Reading

Novobeing signs exclusive partnership with BRINK XR to bring immersive nature experienes to hospitals.

A patient in a hospital bed gazes at lifelike mountains, one of many immersive nature experiences offered on the Novobeing platform, made possible by the exclusive partnership with BRINK XR.

Post this





BRINK XR's flagship application, BRINK Traveler, has virtually transported hundreds of thousands of people to iconic destinations, offering an unparalleled sense of presence across VR/AR, web, and mobile platforms. By delivering an immersive, lifelike experience that transcends traditional boundaries, BRINK XR offers users a transformative way to explore the world. Iconic destinations such as Hifoss Waterfall in Iceland, Pulpit Rock in Norway, and Peña Ezkaurre in Spain are brought to life with stunning realism, providing a truly captivating journey for every user.

By leveraging proprietary photogrammetry techniques, BRINK XR captures high-resolution aerial drone photography and combines it with land-based images taken by tripod-mounted cameras. This innovative approach produces breathtakingly realistic models of real-world locations. The company then enhances these models with intricate interactions, capturing the sensation of truly being there. From the subtle sight of a bird flying in the sky to the soothing sound of a waterfall, every detail is designed to immerse users in a lifelike experience.

"Our team is incredibly excited to share the healing power of nature with patients in hospitals," said Akin Bilgic, Founder of BRINK XR. "Our partnership with Novobeing perfectly aligns with our mission to bring the beauty of the world to everyone, and we are looking forward to virtually taking more people to the world's most breathtaking natural wonders."

Novobeing's platform leverages the latest advancements in VR and AR technology to transform patient care by providing immersive experiences that reduce anxiety, stress, and pain. The company's interactive programs, including meditation, breathwork, CBT, ACT, and Positive Psychology will now include virtual escapes to serene nature locations, creating a calming and restorative environment in healthcare settings. Novobeing promotes quality of life and well-being improvements for patients offering clinical and economic benefits as a trusted partner for healthcare providers dedicated to improving patient care.

About Novobeing

Novobeing is a patient experience platform committed to transforming patient care using state-of-the-art virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology. Our innovative solution allows healthcare providers to modernize in-patient experiences and deliver effective on-demand well-being support that enhances patient satisfaction and accelerates recovery.

For further information, please visit

.

About BRINK XR

BRINK XR is dedicated to making the wonders of the world personally accessible to all through Virtual Travel Experiences. We aim to give people who otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity to visit the amazing places of the world a chance to feel like they've experienced it in person.

For further information, please visit

.

To Download BRINK XR on the Quest visit: .

SOURCE Novobeing Inc.