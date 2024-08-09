Global Trekking Poles Market Size To Worth USD 112.80 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.87%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Trekking Poles Size was Valued at USD 70.09 Million in 2023 and the Worldwide Trekking Poles Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 112.80 Million by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Black Diamond Equipment, Leki, Ulanzi, Komperdell, MSR (Mountain Safety Research), Fizan, Cascade Mountain Tech, Helinox, Gossamer Gear, REI Co-op, Decathlon, Montem Outdoor Gear, Foxelli, Kelty, and Others Key Vendors.

New York, United States , Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Trekking Poles Market Size is to Grow from USD 70.09 Million in 2023 to USD 112.80 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.87% during the projected period.









Trekking poles are an essential gear for hiking and trekking. Other names for it are hiking poles or sticks. Hikers use trekking poles to help them maintain steady and go over challenging terrain. These trekking poles are helpful for hiking downhill since they reduce strain and the effect of gravity. They reduce the soreness that trekking causes in the knees. Trekking poles require more strength because they involve muscles in both the upper and lower body. Metal, cotton, and rubber are a few of the materials employed in their production. Adventure tourism and outdoor recreation have led to the rise of other industries, including trekking poles and other outdoor gear. The rising popularity of outdoor adventure sports has been attributed to a number of significant factors that have raised demand for these experiences and the associated gear. The importance of both physical and mental health is another argumentative component. However, Entry-level or budget-conscious customers are put off by the price as they can't afford to spend a significant amount of money on trekking poles.

Browse key industry insights spread across 205 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Trekking Poles Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Walking Poles, Trekking Poles), By Application (Outdoor Climbing, Hiking Plains, Daily Use), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The trekking poles segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global trekking poles market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of type, the global trekking poles market is divided into walking poles, trekking poles. Among these, the trekking poles segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global Trekking Poles market during the projected timeframe. Trekking poles are specifically designed for use in mountaineering, hiking, trekking, and backpacking. They offer additional stability, support, and weight distribution for these outdoor sports.

The hiking plains segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global trekking poles market during the estimated period.

On the basis of application, the global trekking poles market is divided into outdoor climbing, hiking plains, and daily use. Among these, the hiking plains segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global Trekking Poles market during the estimated period. Hiking on plains refers to hiking across generally level or modest terrain. Because they provide stability, support, and balance on longer climbs or on uneven terrain, trekking poles are a popular choice with hikers.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global Trekking Poles market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global Trekking Poles market over the forecast period. The multitude of stunning and challenging routes that crisscross the continent-from the Pacific Crest Trail in the west to the Canadian Rocky Mountains in the east-encourage the usage of trekking poles. North America has a thriving outdoor culture since a sizable portion of its population participates in outdoor activities.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global Trekking Poles market during the projected timeframe. Many factors, such as growing disposable income, the popularity of outdoor adventure activities, and the accessibility of well-known hiking destinations like the Great Wall of China, Mount Fuji, and the Himalayas.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global trekking poles market include Black Diamond Equipment, Leki, Ulanzi, Komperdell, MSR (Mountain Safety Research), Fizan, Cascade Mountain Tech, Helinox, Gossamer Gear, REI Co-op, Decathlon, Montem Outdoor Gear, Foxelli, Kelty, and Others.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Ulanzi launched the "world's first" five-in-one hiking pole, selfie stick, mini-tripod, tripod, and monopod. The perfect present for the adventurous photographer with everything.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global trekking poles market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Trekking Poles Market, By Type



Walking Poles Trekking Poles

Global Trekking Poles Market, By Application



Outdoor Climbing

Hiking Plains Daily Use

Global Trekking Poles Market, By Regional



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

