Pullman Jakarta Central Park Optimistically Maximizing Potential For A Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Greens Pod by GREENS

Pullman Jakarta Central Park is proud to announce it has recently been certified by Green Globe, a globally recognized sustainable certification.

- Sylvain Laroche, General Manager SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pullman Jakarta Central Park is proud to announce it has recently been certified by Green Globe , a globally recognized sustainable tourism certification. This achievement demonstrates a relentless effort to pursue excellence in sustainability. Unhindered by the challenges of limited space amidst urban city life, Pullman Jakarta Central Park is optimistically maximizing its potential to nurture the planet, community, and society. Their mission is clear: to cultivate a brighter future through our unwavering commitment to sustainability in environmental stewardship and social responsibility."Aligning with Accor's commitment, we strive to be at the forefront of sustainable transformation through people and nature, as the heart of hospitality itself. We are adapting three hospitality pillars: 'Stay, Eat, and Explore' in a more sustainable way. We are naturally responsible to optimize our footprint as a tourism industry." said Sylvain Laroche, General Manager of Pullman Jakarta Central Park.Green Starts Within, Grows OutwardPullman Jakarta Central Park's green initiatives start within the building and grow outward. Besides the hotel's outdoor green spaces and gardens, innovative indoor green spaces can be found in the heart of Pullman Jakarta Central Park. Notably, Greens Pod by GREENS, a state-of-the-art solution installed in several areas of our hotel, grows a variety of plants in a compact and efficient manner. This addition enhances the hotel's green footprint and brings a touch of nature into an urban setting.Even though they are small, these lush spaces have great potential and provide great benefits. The produce grown in the "Greens Pod" is used as garnish for meals served by the in-room dining service, as well as a fresh ingredients for juices, and also add a green touch to green meetings.Guests can also participate in weekly kids' gardening classes, gaining hands-on experience with sustainable practices. These classes are designed to foster a sense of responsibility and connection to nature in young participants.The commitment to sustainability extends to every aspect of operations, including food waste management. Food waste is converted into nutrient-rich compost, which nourishes gardens and creates a closed-loop system.Take Steps to Reduce Carbon FootprintTo align with Accor's commitment to Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050, guests are encouraged to calculate their carbon footprint associated with their stay or event. Furthermore they are invited to participate in various offsetting programs through Accor's collaboration with the myclimate organization: .Hotel guests can also take advantage of an electric vehicle (EV) charging station. In February 2024, a new Porsche Destination Charging (PDC) station was installed and is the first Porsche electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Jakarta. This effort not only helps mitigate environmental impact but also raises awareness about the importance of eco-friendly practices.Embracing Diversity, Equity, and InclusionBeyond environmental stewardship, Pullman Jakarta Central Park embraces the principles of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) offering the widest possible opportunities for individuals to learn, develop, work, and express themselves, ensuring that everyone has a place and a voice.This dedication to DEI is exemplified through a collaboration with ATFAC (A Trust For A Child) foundation. The hotel provides essential learning facilities for educating children under ATFAC's sustainable tourism program, such as excursions to the Jakarta Aquarium, a conservation site.Moreover, Pullman Jakarta Central Park takes pride in working closely with the hotel's heartists who have disabilities, highlighting that disability is not a barrier but a unique characteristic with immense potential. Through these initiatives, a more inclusive and supportive community is created where everyone can thrive.Discover more about our commitment in sustainability through our Sustainability Management Plan Version 1.0 Pullman Jakarta Central Park 2024.PULLMAN JAKARTA CENTRAL PARKPhone: +62 21 29200088 – WhatsApp: +62 815-2920-0088Reservation email: ...Website:About PullmanPullman Hotels & Resorts delivers an experience that is upscale, upbeat and perfectly in tempo with the global zeitgeist. Against the backdrop of today's fast paced life, Pullman helps guests be at their best, in business and at leisure, enabling them to seamlessly conduct business, explore the locale, workout and make connections – to the neighborhood and people around them. Retaining the values of exploration, comfort and dependability that drove it to become a pioneering travel brand over 150 years ago, Pullman today features more than 120 worldwide properties including Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel, Pullman Park Lane Hong Kong, Pullman Shanghai South, Pullman London St Pancras and Pullman Sao Paulo Vila Olimpia. Pullman is part of AccorHotels, a world-leading travel and lifestyle group which invites travelers to feel welcome at more than 4,500 hotels, resorts and residences, along with some 10,000 of the finest private homes around the globe.

Bradley Cox

Green Globe Certification

+1 310-337-3000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn