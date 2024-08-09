Global Viral Inactivation Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Viral Inactivation Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Inactivation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The viral inactivation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.54 billion in 2023 to $4.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to global air traffic growth, enhanced navigation capabilities, commercial aviation expansion, airline cost savings, improved flight safety, reduction in pilot workload.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The viral inactivation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to autonomous flight development, next-generation aircraft designs, efforts for sustainable aviation, urban air mobility (uam), increasing demand for aircraft.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Viral Inactivation Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Viral Inactivation Market

Growing instances of various infectious diseases are expected to propel the growth of the viral inactivation market, going forward. Infectious diseases refer to the conditions that transmit from one individual to another, via polluted foods and beverages, and through pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. Viral inactivation is widely applicable in human disease-control programs to inactivate viruses using physical and chemical disinfectants to prevent the spread of contagious viral infections, resulting in the growth of the viral inactivation market.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the viral inactivation market include Merck & Co. Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., Sartorius AG, Texcell SA, SGS SA, Charles River Laboratories Inc., Clean Cells SAS.

Major companies operating in the viral inactivation market are developing innovative products such as non-hazardous viral inactivation mediums to gain a competitive edge in the market. A non-hazardous viral inactivation medium refers to a substance or formulation specifically designed to inactivate viruses in a laboratory or clinical setting without posing any potential risks or hazards to individuals handling the samples.

Segments:

1) By Product: Kits And Reagents, Systems, Services

2) By Method: Solvent Detergent Method, pH Adjustment Method, Pasteurization, Other Methods

3) By Application: Vaccines And Therapeutics, Tissues And Tissue Products, Blood And Blood Products, Other Applications

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Blood Banks, Hospital, Academic Research Institutes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the viral inactivation market in 2023. Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global viral inactivation market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the viral inactivation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Viral Inactivation Market Definition

Viral inactivation refers to the process of inactivation of viral contamination by exposing the bioprocess fluid to environments that denature the viral protein yet retain the active ingredient of the product. Viral inactivation is most commonly used in blood plasma processing and monoclonal antibody processing.

Viral Inactivation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Viral Inactivation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on viral inactivation market size, viral inactivation market drivers and trends, viral inactivation market major players, viral inactivation competitors' revenues, viral inactivation market positioning, and viral inactivation market growth across geographies. The viral inactivation market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Global Market Report 2024



Antivirals Global Market Report 2024



Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+ +44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube