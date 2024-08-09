Global Viral Inactivation Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Viral Inactivation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's viral Inactivation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The viral inactivation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.54 billion in 2023 to $4.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to global air traffic growth, enhanced navigation capabilities, commercial aviation expansion, airline cost savings, improved flight safety, reduction in pilot workload.
Strong Future Growth Anticipated
The viral inactivation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to autonomous flight development, next-generation aircraft designs, efforts for sustainable aviation, urban air mobility (uam), increasing demand for aircraft.
Growth Driver Of The Viral Inactivation Market
Growing instances of various infectious diseases are expected to propel the growth of the viral inactivation market, going forward. Infectious diseases refer to the conditions that transmit from one individual to another, via polluted foods and beverages, and through pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. Viral inactivation is widely applicable in human disease-control programs to inactivate viruses using physical and chemical disinfectants to prevent the spread of contagious viral infections, resulting in the growth of the viral inactivation market.
Major Players And Market Trends
Key players in the viral inactivation market include Merck & Co. Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., Sartorius AG, Texcell SA, SGS SA, Charles River Laboratories Inc., Clean Cells SAS.
Major companies operating in the viral inactivation market are developing innovative products such as non-hazardous viral inactivation mediums to gain a competitive edge in the market. A non-hazardous viral inactivation medium refers to a substance or formulation specifically designed to inactivate viruses in a laboratory or clinical setting without posing any potential risks or hazards to individuals handling the samples.
Segments:
1) By Product: Kits And Reagents, Systems, Services
2) By Method: Solvent Detergent Method, pH Adjustment Method, Pasteurization, Other Methods
3) By Application: Vaccines And Therapeutics, Tissues And Tissue Products, Blood And Blood Products, Other Applications
4) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Blood Banks, Hospital, Academic Research Institutes, Other End Users
Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market
North America was the largest region in the viral inactivation market in 2023. Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global viral inactivation market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the viral inactivation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Viral Inactivation Market Definition
Viral inactivation refers to the process of inactivation of viral contamination by exposing the bioprocess fluid to environments that denature the viral protein yet retain the active ingredient of the product. Viral inactivation is most commonly used in blood plasma processing and monoclonal antibody processing.
Viral Inactivation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:
.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Viral Inactivation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on viral inactivation market size, viral inactivation market drivers and trends, viral inactivation market major players, viral inactivation competitors' revenues, viral inactivation market positioning, and viral inactivation market growth across geographies. The viral inactivation market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.
