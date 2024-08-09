US Aids Ukraine With USD 3.9 Bln
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- The US announced USD 3.9 billion as direct aid to the Ukrainian government budget.
The financial aid will be delivered through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in coordination with the United States Department of the Treasury, US Department of State and the World Bank.
In a statement on Friday, the Agency said that this is part of the US' commitment to help Ukraine during the war with Russia.
The aid will help Ukraine execute reforms in state institutions, it noted.
This raises the total direct US aid to Ukraine to USD 26.8 billion, from 2022 to this year. (end)
amm
MENAFN09082024000071011013ID1108537020
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.