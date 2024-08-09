US Aids Ukraine With USD 3.9 Bln

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- The US announced USD 3.9 billion as direct aid to the Ukrainian budget.

The aid will be delivered through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in coordination with the United States Department of the Treasury, US Department of State and the World Bank.

In a statement on Friday, the Agency said that this is part of the US' commitment to help Ukraine during the war with Russia.

The aid will help Ukraine execute reforms in state institutions, it noted.

This raises the total direct US aid to Ukraine to USD 26.8 billion, from 2022 to this year. (end)

