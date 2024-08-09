Ukraine's Military Confirms Overnight Strike On Lipetsk Airfield In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's forces struck another blow against another major enemy target on Russian soil, hitting the Lipetsk military airfield.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"This night, Ukraine's Defense Forces attacked the Lipetsk airfield (Lipetsk region, Russia). During the strike, warehouses where glide bombs are stored and a number of other sites in the area of ​​the airfield were hit. Several sources of ignition were spotted, a strong fire broke out and multiple detonations were observed. It is known that Su-34, Su-35, and MiG-31 aircraft of the Russian Air Force are based at the airfield.

In addition, Ukraine's forces targeted Russia's anti-aircraft missile divisions in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. Three enemy radars were hit, including one used as part of a S-350 air defense system, and two – S-300. The destruction of the S-350 air defense radar has been confirmed while reports on the two other radars are being verified. However, all three radars were shut down following the strikes.



“Missile units, special operations forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, and Unmanned Systems Forces were involved in the operation," the General Staff noted.

A source in the SBU security service told Ukrinform that most of the warplanes based at the Lipetsk-2 military airfield failed to flee from the base in time. A powerful explosion from the Ukrainian strike caused a chain detonation that led to a large-scale fire on a large part of the airfield. Local authorities confirmed the fact of detonation, ordering civilian evacuation from the area around the site.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on July 31, 2024, Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a Russian ammunition depot near Kursk.