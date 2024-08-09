Two Killed In Israeli Airstrike Southern Lebanon

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Two people were killed in an Israeli on the border town of Naqoura, southern Lebanon, the said Friday Lebanon has been witnessing daily military confrontations in the southern regions and on the borders with the occupied Palestinian territories since last October. (end) tma

