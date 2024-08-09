عربي


Two Killed In Israeli Airstrike Southern Lebanon


8/9/2024 5:14:36 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Two people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the border town of Naqoura, southern Lebanon, the health Ministry said Friday
Lebanon has been witnessing daily military confrontations in the southern regions and on the borders with the occupied Palestinian territories since last October. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

