Sheikh Joaan Attends Reception Of Bahrain Team At Pairs Olympics

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President HE Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani attended the reception of Bahrain yesterday at the Paris Olympic Games. QOC Vice President Dr. Thani al-Kuwari and the Secretary-General Jassim al-Bueinain also attended the reception. The event celebrated Bahrain's participation at the Paris Games and highlighted the importance of unity and cooperation among the Gulf countries in promoting sportsmanship and excellence at the international level. Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad al-Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, hosted the reception. Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal was also present on the occasion.

