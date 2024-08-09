Financial Morning Call – Brazil, Friday, August 9, 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock is experiencing a notable rally, driven by a combination of positive global and local indicators.



Today's economic calendar for Brazil includes several key releases:







5:00 AM: FIPE will release the Weekly CPI, providing insights into inflation trends.



8:00 AM: FGV will announce the IGP-M (1st Preview) for August, a key indicator of inflationary pressures.

9:00 AM: IBGE will publish the IPCA for July, offering a comprehensive view of consumer price changes.







Germany (3:00 AM): Final Consumer Price Index for July, indicating inflation trends in the Eurozone's largest economy.

Mexico (9:00 AM): Industrial Production data for June, shedding light on manufacturing activity in one of Latin America's largest economies.







Dexco reported a 41.2% increase in recurrent net profit, showcasing its strong market position.



Brazilian Stock Market:The Brazilian stock market is experiencing a rally , fueled by positive global and local indicators.Investors are optimistic due to easing recession fears in the U.S. and favorable domestic economic data.The Bovespa index has shown significant gains, reflecting increased investor confidence.Currency Market:The U.S. dollar has slipped for the third consecutive day, driven by reduced recession fears and a more stable global economic outlook.This depreciation of the dollar is bolstering emerging market currencies, including the Brazilian real, providing a favorable environment for local investors.Commodities:Oil prices have surged amid strong U.S. employment data and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.This increase in oil prices could impact Brazil's trade balance and inflation, given the country's status as a significant oil producer and exporter.U.S. Markets:The S&P 500 had its best day since 2022. It rose by 2.0% to close at 5,319.31.The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 1.76% to 39,446.49.The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.87% to finish at 16,660.02. Positive labor market data drove this surge. It boosted investor confidence after a sharp sell-off earlier in the week.European Markets:Dovish comments from the Bank of Japan influenced European equities. Mixed corporate earnings reports also played a role.Siemens reported mixed results. Meanwhile, Rheinmetall exceeded Q2 expectations but maintained its full-year outlook.Asian Markets:The Bank of Japan's dovish stance created some stability in Japanese equities. It indicated a pause in interest rate hikes. However, the yen weakened overnight, impacting market sentiment.U.S. Treasuries:Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose. The 10-year yield increased by six basis points to 3.95%. Weak demand in a $42 billion auction of 10-year notes caused this rise.A general shift away from expectations of significant interest rate cuts this year also contributed.European Bonds:European bonds saw declines. High corporate issuance and easing market panic caused these declines.Corporate Earnings HighlightsPetrobras:Petrobras reported a loss of R$ 2.6 billion in Q2 2024, attributed to declining oil prices earlier in the year and increased operational costs.The company is focusing on cost management and strategic investments to improve future performance.Sabesp:Sabesp's Q2 2024 results were positive , driven by effective revenue and cost management strategies.The company continues to benefit from operational efficiencies and favorable regulatory conditions.Braskem:Braskem's Q2 performance was mixed , with challenges in the international market affecting its results.However, the company remains committed to strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing competitiveness and profitability.Ultrapar:Ultrapar faced a decline in revenue and EBITDA in Q2 2024, reflecting challenges in its core markets. The company is exploring new growth avenues to counteract these pressures.Embraer:Embraer achieved a seven-year hig in aircraft deliveries, with an 88% increase.This remarkable performance underscores the company's strong position in the global aerospace market and its ability to capitalize on rising demand for new aircraft.Eletrobras:Eletrobras reported solid financial performance in Q2 2024, supported by improved operational efficiencies and strategic investments in renewable energy projects.Banco do Brasil:Banco do Brasil posted a profit of R$ 9.5 billion in Q2 2024, marking an 8.2% increase from the previous year.The bank's strong performance is attributed to effective cost management and growth in its loan portfolio.Cyrela:Cyrela reported a strong financial performance with a net profit increase of 47% in Q2 2024.Despite a decline in sales and launches, the company remains optimistic about future growth opportunities in the high-end real estate market.Economic IndicatorsGlobalCorporate UpdatesThis morning call provides a comprehensive overview of Brazil's financial landscape, highlighting key market trends, corporate earnings, and economic indicators.Investors should remain vigilant and consider these factors when making investment decisions today.