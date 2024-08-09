Mining Sector Revenues Reach JD3.870M In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The and Minerals Regulatory Commission's (EMRC) revenues from the mining sector reached JD3.870 million in 2023.

According to its latest annual report, the commission said that 2,132 licences were issued for the export of mineral ores, with a total value of JD2.031 million. On the side, 2,724 licences were granted, bringing in materials worth JD319,000.

Regarding quarry operations, the EMRC issued 173 licences, as well as 39 licences for explosives experts, 20 land reclamation permits, 12 mining rights and 10 exploration licences.

The commission also reported 165 closure orders issued to non-compliant quarries and 38 warnings issued to licensed operations that breached their conditions.

The commission also carried out 1,777 inspection campaigns last year, resulting in 37 reports of non-compliance. In addition, 339 samples of sand were tested to ensure compliance with quality standards.



