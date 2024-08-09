Cannabisnewsbreaks Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) Secures Purchase Order From British Columbia LDB

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pure Extracts Technologies (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) , a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Corp., through its distribution partner, has received an initial purchase order for its edible cannabis gummies from the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (“LDB”). Demand for Pure Extracts' Pure Chews branded THC and CBD gummies is strong within the provincial markets, where the company anticipates that Fire Burst, like its U.S. counterpart, will be one of the top selling gummies.“The edible gummie business is a material revenue producer for Pure Extracts,” said CEO Ben Nikolaevsky.“We are excited to have received our first purchase order for Fire Burst cinnamon flavored gummies from the wholesaler serving our home province of British Columbia, the LDB, adding them to our provincial distribution and look forward to a successful long-term relationship that leads to a satisfied customer base. With our proprietary manufacturing and packaging machine and our high-quality cannabis extracts, we have created the type of exceptional gummie products that consumers now demand.”

Pure Extracts features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. Health Canada, under the Cannabis Act, granted Pure Extracts its Standard Processing License on Sept. 25, 2020. The company's stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) on Nov. 5, 2020. For more information, visit the company's website at .

