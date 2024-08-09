(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Games & Puzzles market by Games Type (Board Games, Card Games, Puzzles), Licensing (Licensed, Non-Licensed), Age Group, Distribution, Game Theme - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Games & Puzzles Market grew from USD 28.48 billion in 2023 to USD 31.57 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 11.93%, reaching USD 62.73 billion by 2030.
Games with defined rules and objectives may be competitive or cooperative, engaging players in goals either against one another or in collaboration. They serve for amusement and are also integral in educational and strategic development contexts. Puzzles, requiring deciphering of patterns and logic, cater to a broad demographic by varying in difficulty, thus aiding cognitive and social skills across age groups. Both formats significantly contribute to social bonding, educational enrichment, and cognitive enhancement, making them valuable in both leisure and therapeutic settings.
For instance, educational games enhance learning and cognitive abilities among young learners, while in therapy, they assist in motor skill development and stress alleviation. With the rise in disposable incomes and the increasing consumer interest in activities stimulating the brain, especially among the elderly, the games & puzzles market is experiencing significant growth.
This growth is further supported by the widespread availability of games and puzzles on eCommerce platforms. However, the sector faces challenges such as environmental concerns associated with the recycling of physical games and puzzles, which pose a challenge, as many of these products rely on non-renewable materials.
Despite these hurdles, the development of eco-friendly products that appeal to environmentally conscious consumers and the integration of advanced technologies, including AI, to enhance personalization and interactivity in digital games offers extensive prospects for growth and innovation.
Regional Insights
The global games and puzzles market is experiencing significant growth, characterized by regional variations and unified by overarching trends in technology integration, sustainability, and educational engagement. In the Asia Pacific region, China is enhancing gaming experiences through AI, focusing on personalized, interactive challenges, whereas Japan is adopting AR in gameplay, alongside a sustained interest in traditional puzzles. India emphasizes educational games, with government support for startups focusing on skill development.
In the Americas, the United States, with its diverse consumer interests ranging from high-tech VR games to classic board games, showcases rapid growth in the games & puzzles market. Europe shows a robust inclination towards traditional games blended with modern technological applications, adhering to strict sustainability and educational standards.
Meanwhile, the Middle Eastern market is tailoring games to fit cultural contexts, and Africa is leveraging widespread mobile technology to boost educational gaming. Collectively, these markets are navigating a future where digital advancement, environmental concerns, and the intrinsic educational value of games play pivotal roles in shaping consumer preferences.
Recent Developments
LinkedIn Diversifies User Engagement With New Puzzle Games
LinkedIn expanded its platform to include interactive puzzle games aimed at increasing user engagement. The three new games - Pinpoint, Queens, and Crossclimb designed to challenge the intellect and are accessible through the My Network tab on both mobile and desktop versions, as well as the LinkedIn News section on desktop. This strategic move echoes the viral success of Wordle, leveraging the growing interest in word and puzzle games to maintain user involvement on the professional networking site.
Integration of AI in Classic Board Games: A Closer Look at Mattel's Pictionary Vs. AI
Mattel, Inc. introduced Pictionary Vs. AI, an innovative board game that incorporates AI technology into its classic gameplay. In this game, players take turns drawing while the AI attempts to guess their drawings. Additionally, players can earn points by correctly predicting whether the AI will guess other players' sketches accurately. This modern adaptation of Pictionary combines the beloved quickdraw gameplay that fans have enjoyed for decades, offering a fresh and engaging way to interact with the brand.
A Strategic Partnership Between Hasbro and Xplored
Hasbro joined forces with Italian tech firm Xplored to bring AI integration to board games to offer advanced gaming experiences, including digital expansions of physical games and robust AI-powered game mechanics. This collaboration aims to seamlessly incorporate technology into analog gaming experiences to enhance user experience.
Market Dynamics
Market Segmentation Analysis
Games Type: Expanding applications of puzzles to improve problem-solving skills among children Game Theme: Growing adoption of educational games to increase the retention of information and make complex topics more understandable
Market Drivers
Increasingly diversified product lines through digital integration, educational puzzles, themed board games Increased emphasis on cognitive and educational benefits Growth of e-commerce platforms offering games and puzzles more accessible to a global audience
Market Restraints
High dependence on raw material availability and challenges in product standardization
Market Opportunities
Adoption of artificial intelligence AI, AR, and VR in electronic game design enhances user engagement through immersive experiences Surge in number of game zones and fun activities and development of customizable and personalized gaming experiences
Market Challenges
Strong presence of counterfeit products and trade barriers
Industry Insights
