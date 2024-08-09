Neakasa Showcases Innovative Pet Care Products At Superzoo 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Neakasa , renowned for its excellence in pet care and home cleaning, is excited to announce its participation in SuperZoo 2024, the premier pet trade show in North America. SuperZoo 2024, held at the Mandalay Bay Center in Las Vegas from August 14-16, brings together pet professionals from around the world to discover the latest products, trends, and innovations in the pet industry.

Neakasa will be exhibiting at booth 6062, where attendees can explore and learn about their cutting-edge pet care products. The product lineup includes:

- M1 : An innovative cat litter box with an open-top design, offering excellent odor control and allowing for scoop-free maintenance for up to two weeks. It quickly became a market hit and achieved the best-seller No. 1 position on Prime Day on Amazon.

- F1 : A fast and quiet pet hair dryer for dogs and cats, capable of drying dogs in just 8 minutes.

- P1 Pro: A 5-in-1 grooming tool for professional-quality grooming at home, featuring powerful suction and interchangeable attachments for efficient grooming.

- P2 Pro: An upgraded version of the P1 Pro with enhanced suction and a larger dustbin for extended use.

- P0 Pro: An entry-level grooming solution ideal for beginners, featuring a compact, low-noise design and user-friendly features.

- S1 Pro: The flagship Neakasa grooming system, specially designed for sensitive pets. It features an 8-in-1 design and a donut shape, allowing users to turn off the vacuum during grooming to avoid startling pets.

- Neakasa Nail Clipper: A safe and efficient tool for stress-free pet nail care, designed to ensure a comfortable experience for both pets and owners.

- Dog Car Seat Bed: A cozy and secure car seat bed for dogs, designed to provide a comfortable and safe travel experience.

In addition to product displays, Neakasa will feature live demonstrations, showcasing the capabilities of the P2 Pro, M1, and F1 models. A friendly cat mascot will also be present to engage with visitors, adding a fun and interactive element to the booth.

"SuperZoo is an exciting opportunity for us to connect with pet enthusiasts and industry professionals," said Minming Gu, co-founder of Neakasa. "We're thrilled to showcase our products and demonstrate how Neakasa's innovative solutions can make pet care easier and more enjoyable."

The event schedule is as follows:

- Wednesday, August 14: 9 AM - 5 PM PST

- Thursday, August 15: 9 AM - 5 PM PST

- Friday, August 16: 9 AM - 3 PM PST

Attendees are welcome to visit booth #6062 to discover the latest in pet care technology, see live demonstrations, and engage with Neakasa's team. Neakasa has also prepared special gifts for visitors, providing an opportunity to win exclusive prizes.

Additionally, Neakasa has invited Prince, a handsome Border Collie, and his owner, Tiffany, to join them for live grooming shows, showcasing the functions of Neakasa grooming systems from 1:00-3:00 PM on August 14-15 PST. Neakasa will also be livestreaming on TikTok and Instagram to share their SuperZoo journey and showcase products in action from 2:00-4:00 PM on August 14-15 PST. Attendees can interact with the team if they can't attend the show in person.

For more information about Neakasa and their products, visit Neakasa or follow their social media channels.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as a leading innovator of smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and elevate people's lives by providing top-of-the-line smart cleaning solutions. The current lines include Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. The professional team comes from a number of the world's most respected brands, including Microsoft, Honeywell, Motorola, Foxconn, Huawei, and more. Neakasa's mission is to provide every household with a better home cleaning experience. Please visit for the latest news.

