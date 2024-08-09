Advanced Micro Devices Announces New A.I. Chips

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has announced new artificial intelligence (A.I.) chips as competition with leader Nvidia (NVDA) intensifies.

During a keynote address at the Computex in Taipei, AMD chief executive officer (CEO) Lisa Su unveiled the Ryzen A.I. 300 series for next-generation artificial intelligence laptop computers.

The new microchips are expected to compete directly with Intel's (INTC) upcoming Lunar Lake and Qualcomm's (QCOM) Snapdragon X chips.

The new A.I. microchips will help run A.I.-enabled laptop computers, such as the upcoming Microsoft Surface laptop that's equipped with that company's A.I. chatbot called“Copilot.”

Su also unveiled the new Ryzen 9000 series of microchips for desktop computers, calling them“the world's fastest consumer PC processors” for gaming and content creation.

Both lines of chips from AMD are expected to launch this July.

The newest microchips from AMD come less than two months after the company's announcement in April of new Ryzen Pro 8040 chips for laptop computers and the Ryzen Pro 8000 for desktops.

Microchip and semiconductor designers are launching faster and more powerful processors as demand and competition in the global A.I. race heats up.

Also over the weekend, Nvidia unveiled its next generation of A.I. chips named“Rubin,” which arrive after the company previously announced its“Blackwell” line of microchips in March.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has said the company plans to release new A.I. chips every year rather than every two years as was previously the case.

AMD also outlined its data centre chip roadmap, with the“Instinct MI325X” accelerators leading its push into that area of computing. The Instinct MI350 series of chips is to be released in 2026.

Currently, Nvidia is the market leader in A.I. chips with a 75% share of the global market. However, AMD is gaining ground and taking market share from other rivals such as Intel.

The stock of AMD has risen 42% over the last 12 months and currently trades at $166.90 U.S. per share.

