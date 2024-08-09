Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 8/7/2024 - 11:09 AM EST - NextSource Materials Inc. : Announced the completion of the planned screening equipment upgrades at its Molo Graphite Mine in southern Madagascar. The Company has successfully upgraded equipment in the screening circuit to sort SuperFlake® graphite concentrate into individual size fractions to meet customer specifications. The Molo mine is now meeting or exceeding recovery and grade expectations and consistently producing SuperFlake® concentrate at a carbon content of between 95% and 97%. NextSource Materials Inc. shares T are trading up $0.03 at $0.80.



