Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 8/7/2024 - 11:09 AM EST - NextSource Materials Inc. : Announced the completion of the planned screening equipment upgrades at its Molo Graphite Mine in southern Madagascar. The Company has successfully upgraded equipment in the screening circuit to sort SuperFlake® graphite concentrate into individual size fractions to meet customer specifications. The Molo mine is now meeting or exceeding recovery and grade expectations and consistently producing SuperFlake® concentrate at a carbon content of between 95% and 97%. NextSource Materials Inc.
shares T are trading up $0.03 at $0.80.
MENAFN09082024000212011056ID1108535217
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.