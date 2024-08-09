Russia Keeps Two Missile Carriers In Black Sea
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of Friday morning, two Russian Kalibr cruise missile carriers were observed in the Black Sea, with a total salvo of eight missiles.
The Ukrainian Navy's press service reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“In the Black Sea, there are two enemy warships, which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total salvo of up to eight missiles,” the report says.
At the same time, there are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov and the Mediterranean Sea.
As reported by Ukrinform, the invaders continue to build fortifications near the Kerch Bridge in temporarily occupied Crimea. Two floating cranes are already working there.
