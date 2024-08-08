Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq (ISX) report (trading week ending: 8th Aug 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

RSISX Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,747.3 -0.1% 12.4% RSISX USD Index 1,718.0 -0.1% 12.4%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 9,572.6 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 7.3 # of Traded Companies 62 Traded Shares (mn)/d 21,790 # of Companies (Up) 32 Total Trades (#/d) 3,395 # of Companies (Down) 13 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,527 # of Companies (Not changed) 17 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,793 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 2 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 2

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 2.200 57.1% 39.2% Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance BCIH 2.030 14.0% 14.0% Economy Bank BEFI 0.220 10.0% -26.7% Electronic Industries (UCM) IELI 0.840 7.7% 7.7% AL-Nukhba for Construction SNUC 0.680 6.3% 44.7% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NRM) NHAM 0.750 -16.7% -21.1% Rehab Karbala Company HKAR 0.600 -10.4% -45.5% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.090 -10.0% -30.8% Dar Al-Salam for Insurance NDSA 0.760 -8.4% 8.6% Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NRM) BLAD 0.130 -7.1% 0.0% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Economy Bank BEFI 3,732.2 2,827.4 39.0% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,751.2 1,326.7 18.3% International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 630.0 477.3 6.6% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 544.4 412.4 5.7% Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 453.3 343.4 4.7%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,583 7,107.3 5,384.4 74.2% Industry 908 1,330.2 1,007.7 13.9% Agriculture 503 575.6 436.1 6.0% Telecom 238 339.6 257.3 3.5% Hotels&Tourism 55 131.4 99.6 1.4% Services 75 58.7 44.5 0.6% Insurance 32 29.7 22.5 0.3% Investment 1 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,395 9,572.6 7,252.0 100.0%

A cross transaction occurred on 1.8 bn shares of International Islamic Bank (BINT) on Aug. 4, valued at IQD630.0 mn and corresponding to 0.7% of BINT's capital.

International Development Bank (BIDB) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through a 33.3% rights issue to IQD400.0 bn.

Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal export credit company, signed a cooperation agreement with the BIDB, the largest banking network in Iraq, to support the 'Xport Xponential' initiative. BIDB will now offer additional funding opportunities for export and re-export companies in the UAE. The agreement further advances the development of credit solutions by providing businesses with access to the markets of Iraq. (Iraqi Business News)

The Central Bank of Iraq issued an administrative decision to place Zain Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BZII) under receivership. (NINA)

The ISC approved the request of Asiacell (TASC) and Al-Khatem Telecoms (TZNI) for an additional extension period of 30 days starting Aug. 1, 2024, to submit their 2023 annual financial statements. Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for FY22 at its headquarters located in Yarmouk, Sinwar Square, starting Aug. 4. The company decided in its recent AGM (Dec. 24) to distribute IQD0.08 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 1.0% dividend yield.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Trans Iraq Bank (BTRI) resumed trading on Aug. 5 after holding its AGM on Jul. 29 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements.

Original shares of International Development Bank (BIDB) resumed trading on Aug. 7 after holding its AGM on Jun. 4 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD400.0 bn through 33.3% rights issue, and decided to distribute IQD0.1666 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 16.7% dividend yield. Modern Animal & Agricultural Production (AMAP) and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) were moved to the Undisclosed Capital Market (UCM) and resumed trading on Aug. 8.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Economy Bank (BEFI) starting Aug. 8 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 13 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. Based on the letter of the Iraqi Securities Commission No. (173/2) dated Aug. 8, 2024; ISX will suspend trading of Zain Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BZII) starting Aug. 11 until the bank becomes no longer under receivership.

